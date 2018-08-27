Statement from Bishop Thomas Olmsted Regarding Archbishop Viganò’s Recent Testimony
PHOENIX (Aug. 27, 2018) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix has released the following statement today from the Most Rev. Thomas J. Olmsted, Bishop of Phoenix:
“I have known Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò for 39 years. We became colleagues in the Secretariat of State of the Holy See in August 1979, where he had been serving prior to my entrance into this work in service to the ministry of Pope John Paul II.
Although I have no knowledge of the information that he reveals in his written testimony of August 22, 2018, so I cannot personally verify its truthfulness, I have always known and respected him as a man of truthfulness, faith and integrity. St. Paul says of priests: “This is how one should regard us, as servants of Christ and stewards of the mysteries of God. Now it is required of stewards that they be found trustworthy” (1 Cor 4:1-2). That is how I have consistently found Archbishop Viganò.
For this reason, I ask that Archbishop Viganò’s testimony be taken seriously by all, and that every claim that he makes be investigated thoroughly. Many innocent people have been seriously harmed by clerics like Archbishop McCarrick; whoever has covered up these shameful acts must be brought to the light of day.”
+Thomas J. Olmsted
Bishop of Phoenix
Declaración del Obispo Thomas Olmsted sobre el reciente testimonio del Arzobispo Viganò
PHOENIX (27 de agosto, 2018) — La Diócesis Católica Romana de Phoenix ha hecho pública la siguiente declaración del Reverendísimo Thomas J. Olmsted, Obispo de Phoenix:
“He conocido al arzobispo Carlo Maria Viganò por 39 años. Fuimos colegas en la Secretaria de Estado de la Santa Sede en agosto de 1979, donde él trabajaba desde antes de mi llegada al servicio del Papa Juan Pablo II.
Aunque no se nada con respecto a la información que él revela en su testimonio escrito el 22 de agosto, 2018 de manera que no puedo verificar su autenticidad personalmente, siempre lo he tenido y respetado como a un hombre de verdad, fe, e integridad. San Pablo dice sobre los sacerdotes: “Los hombres deben considerarnos simplemente como servidores de Cristo y administradores de los misterios de Dios. Ahora bien, lo que se pide a un administrador es que sea fiel” (1 Co 4:1-2). Es así como siempre he visto al arzobispo Viganò.
Por esta razón, pido que el testimonio del arzobispo Viganò sea tomado en serio por todos, y que cada acusación que él hace sea investigada a fondo. Mucha gente inocente ha sido seriamente dañada por clérigos como el arzobispo McCarrick; quienquiera que haya encubierto estos vergonzosos actos debe ser sacado a la luz”.
+Thomas J. Olmsted
Obispo de Phoenix